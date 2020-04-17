COVID-19 impact: Glue-applied Labels Market Regional Data Analysis 2019-2028

The latest study on the Glue-applied Labels market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Glue-applied Labels market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Glue-applied Labels market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Glue-applied Labels market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Glue-applied Labels market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Glue-applied Labels Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Glue-applied Labels market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Glue-applied Labels market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

Market: Dynamics

The world glue-applied labels market is envisaged to collect ample of growth prospects on its way through to the forecast period 2017–2022. Opportunities could take shape on the back of the rise in the substitution of metal cans and glass bottles with plastic bottles. However, the growth of the market could be challenged by the decent growth of alternative forms of packaging labels discouraging the demand for glue-applied labels. Nevertheless, the escalation in the demand for sustainable labels could be one of the trends crucial for the growth of the market.

In order to sustain their brand in the world glue-applied labels market, companies are foreseen to opt for novel packaging options with unique labeling formats and features.

Global Glue-applied Labels Market: Segmentation

The international glue-applied labels market is prognosticated to be classified according to three categories, viz. face stock material, layer, and application. In terms of face stock material, the market could see a classification into paper, polypropylene, polyethylene, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Amongst these segments, paper is anticipated to strike gold with its larger share of US$14.2 bn by the end of 2022.

With respect to type of layer, the international glue-applied labels market could be segmented into laminated and non-laminated. As per application sector, the market is predicted to be segregated into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, tracking, logistics, and transportation, home and personal care, semiconductor and electronics, retail labels, and other products.

In view of regional segmentation, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) is prophesied to hold a greater share in the international glue-applied labels market. By the completion of the final forecast year, APEJ could garner a revenue of US$9.6 bn. Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) could be on the slower side of the market. However, there could be opportunities prevailing in North America, Europe, and Latin America, besides APEJ.

Global Glue-applied Labels Market: Competition

The worldwide glue-applied labels market is expected to incorporate leading players such as Avery Dennison Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A., CCL Label, Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Henkel, Lintec, Inland Labels, 3M, and WS Packaging Group, Inc.

COVID-19 Impact on Glue-applied Labels Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Glue-applied Labels market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Glue-applied Labels market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Glue-applied Labels market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Glue-applied Labels market? Which application of the Glue-applied Labels is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Glue-applied Labels market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Crucial data that can be drawn from the Glue-applied Labels market report:

The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Glue-applied Labels market

Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets

Current and future prospects of various applications of the Glue-applied Labels

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Glue-applied Labels market

Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Glue-applied Labels market in different regions

