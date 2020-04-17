Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Specialty Silica market.

Silica, which is the most plentiful mineral found in the crust of the earth, is a chemical compound generally known as silicon dioxide (SiO2). Silica is commonly found in nature in the form of quartz. Silicon dioxide is typically procured by mining and refinement of quartz. Silica-based products can be categorized into four major types, namely, precipitated silica, colloidal silica, fumed silica, and silica gel. Each type has its own industrial applications. Specialty silica is mainly used in rubber; personal care products; food, feed, and agricultural products; plastics; ink, paints, and coatings; and adhesives and sealants.

During 2017, the precipitated silica segment accounted for the major market shares and dominated the market. Precipitated silica has applications across various industries including rubber, automotive tires, food and beverage, cosmetics and personal care, animal feed, oral care, and coatings and paints. The rising demand for precipitated silica from Brazil and several countries in APAC will drive the growth of this market segment.

According to this market research report, the rubber application segment dominated the specialty silica market during 2017. The growth of the automotive industry that demands the need for tires and the rise in demand for other products such as conveyor belts, railway pads, and shoe soles, will boost the markets growth prospects in this segment.

The global Specialty Silica market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Specialty Silica volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Specialty Silica market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Precipitated Silica

Fumed Silica

Colloidal Silica

Silica Gel

Fused Silica

Other

Segment by Application

Rubber

Personal Care

Food and Feed

Agriculture

Ink, Paints, and Coatings

Other

