How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Pedelec Market 2020 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2028

The presented market report on the global Pedelec market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Pedelec market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Pedelec market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Pedelec market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Pedelec market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Pedelec market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Pedelec Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Pedelec market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Pedelec market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

The report provides a comprehensive list of pedelec market players such as Giant Bicycle Inc., Yamaha Corporation, Derby Cycle AG, M1-Sporttechink, Helkama Velox, Pedego Electric Bikes, Magnum Bikes USA, Panther International GmbH, Visiobike, and BH Bikes.

Environmental and Physical Benefits of Using Pedelecs Improve Their Sales Potential

With the growing awareness about negative effects of internal combustion engines in conventional vehicles on the environment, consumers are making a shift away from petrol/diesel vehicles. Unlike CI engines in vehicles, pedelecs generate no harmful emissions and do not contribute to air pollution, thereby, providing a sustainable mode of transportation. The environmental relevance of pedelecs is one of the most important factors accelerating growth of the pedelec market.

While increased environmental awareness has provided a fillip to the global sales of electric vehicles, health-conscious consumers are more inclined towards purchasing pedelec. Owing to their positive impacts on the environmental health as well as physical health, the number of pedelecs sold across the world is expected to surge in the coming years.

Technological Advancements in Pedelec Systems Define Future of the Pedelec Market

Along with its minimal carbon footprint, pedelecs are gaining popularity among consumers as they provide a convenient solution to their fitness needs and urban congestion. Manufacturers in the pedelec market are shifting their focus on research & development of advanced solutions to eliminate drawbacks of pedelecs associated with imbalance between torque and speed.

Pedelec market players are aiming to introduce advanced technological solutions, such as intelligent control systems, which can enable the implementation of automatic or semi-automatic transmission for optimized energy utilization in pedelecs. Technological developments like these are likely to become predominant trends in the pedelecs market in upcoming years.

Safety Concerns about Pedelecs are Triggering Stringent Regulatory Actions Worldwide

The pedelec market has been witnessing positive growth since the past few years, however, with the increasing sales of pedelecs across the world, governing bodies have developed some standards and regulations to ensure safety of the bicycles. Governing organizations across the globe have developed some legal criteria that all the pedelecs manufactured and marketed must conform to, which have influenced pedelec market players to modify their salient business strategies.

The U.K government recently made amendment in the Electrically Assisted Pedal Cycles Regulations 1983, which modified the maximum permitted power of the electric motor in pedelecs and weight limits. The European Commission has imposed the Motor Insurance Directive on pedelecs launched in the European markets. The Australian government has published a document on ‘Vehicle standards information’, which covers rules and regulations on mopeds and power-assisted pedal cycles (pedelecs). In addition, in the U.S., the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has developed some guidelines and standards to regulate the manufacturing and sales of electric bikes, including pedelecs, to protect the consumer health from risks of injury or death associated with the use of pedelecs.

Stigma about Electric Bikes as a ‘Lazy Option’ to Conventional Cycling may Limit Sales of Pedelecs

Though electric bikes are considered an environmentally friendly option to commute, most consumers are looking at them as a way to indulge in physical activities. However, electric bikes, including pedelecs, are misunderstood as a practice that negates all the health benefits of cycling, which is refraining them from purchasing pedelecs. Low awareness about the availability of pedelecs, which are a combination of a hybrid of human and electrical energy poses critical challenges for stakeholders in the pedelec market. Thereby, pedelec market players are adopting innovative marketing strategies to reach larger consumer bases, which is the most pragmatic solution for this deterrent on sales of pedelecs.

Definition

A pedelec – a short for pedaled electric cycle – is a type of low-powered electric bicycles, in which a small electric motor assists the rider’s pedaling. Though pedelecs are considered conventional bicycles in many countries, pedelecs consist of battery-operated pedal assist, which differentiates pedelecs from conventional bicycles and regular electric bicycles.

Market Structure

The holistic assessment on market dynamics featured in the Fact.MR report on pedelec market is based on several segments of the pedelec market for the better understanding of readers. The pedelec market is divided into four segments – battery types, product types, motor topology, and regions.

Based on the battery types of pedelecs, the pedelec market is segmented into nickel-cadmium battery, lithium-ion battery, sealed lead-acid battery, and nickel metal hydride battery. According to the product types, the pedelec market is segmented into e-MTB, race pedelecs, cross pedelecs, urban pedelecs, and foldable pedelecs.

According to the motor topology, the pedelec market is segmented into three types – center wheel motor, rear wheel motor, and front wheel motor. Based on the presence of pedelec markets in geographical regions, the global pedelec market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Region excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

How OEMs are the important contributors to the growth of the pedelec market?

How are leading pedelec market players improving battery features and other characteristics of pedelecs?

Which consumer trends are influencing growth prospects of the international pedelec market and local pedelec markets?

What types of batteries are commonly being used by a majority of pedelec market players and why?

How will the pedelec market grow in developed regions in the upcoming years?

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Pedelec market segments are included in the report.

