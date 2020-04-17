The significant drivers of Wi-Fi gateway market are boosting demand for wireless sensor networks for creating smart infrastructure and increasing requirement for low-power wide-area (LPWA) networks in IoT applications. The mounting proliferation of Wi-Fi as a wireless connectivity standard in consumer and enterprise sectors are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for Wi-Fi gateway market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.’

The analysis of the global market for Wi-Fi Gateway until 2027 is an in-depth study of the Wi-Fi Gateway industry, which focuses on global market trends. The report aims to provide an overview of the global market for Wi-Fi Gateway with detailed market segmentation by product / application and by region. The global market for Wi-Fi Gateway is expected to experience strong Growth over the forecast period.

Wi-Fi gateway is a device used ad wireless LAN to get connected with other network which are wired, wireless, or hybrid wide area network (WAN). It is implemented as hardware, software or a combination of both. These gateways consist of various functions of a router, a wireless access point, and also provide firewall functions. The various speeds through with these gateways transfer data are Upto 300Mps, Between 301 Mbps – 1200 Mbps, and above 1200 Mbps.

An off-the-shelf report on Wi-Fi Gateway Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The Wi-Fi Gateway Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Wi-Fi Gateway Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Wi-Fi Gateway Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global Wi-Fi Gateway Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Wi-Fi Gateway Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Wi-Fi Gateway Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

