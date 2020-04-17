The healthcare fraud analytics market was valued at US$ 1,331.09 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.0% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 8,707.73 million by 2027.

The healthcare fraud analytics Market for is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising number of healthcare fraudulent cases across the globe and growing health insurance industry are expected to boost the market growth over the years. Moreover, growing hospital industry is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.

Leading companies operating in the healthcare fraud analytics market are Conduent Inc., DXC Technology, Scioinspire, Corp., FICO, Optum, Inc., SAS Institute, Pondera Solutions, Lexisnexis Risk Solutions, Whitehatai, and Cotiviti, Inc. among others.

The global healthcare fraud analytics Market, based on the application, is segmented into insurance claims review, pharmacy billing misuse, payment integrity, and other applications. The insurance claims review segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period owing to increasing number of health insurance frauds. In the year 2018, DFS’s Insurance Frauds Bureau, headquartered in New York City, reported 16,184 suspected healthcare insurance frauds which included 14,459 no-fault reports, 1,562 accident and health insurance reports, and 163 disability insurance reports. Furthermore, based on mode of delivery, the market is segmented into on-premise delivery models, and on-demand delivery models. The application segment is segmented into insurance claims review, pharmacy billing misuse, payment integrity, and other applications. The end user segment is segmented into government agencies, private insurance payers, third-party service providers, and employers.

Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – By Solution

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – By Mode of Delivery

On-Premise Delivery Models

Cloud Based Delivery Models

Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – By Application

Insurance Claims Review

Pharmacy Billing Misuse

Payment Integrity

Identity Theft

Other Applications

Strategic Insights

Merger & acquisition strategy is commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. This strategy is most commonly adopted by the market players in order to enhance its product portfolio.

The market players operating in the healthcare fraud analytics market adopt the strategy of expansion and investment in research and development to enlarge customer base across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally.