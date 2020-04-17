Wearable technology refers to electronics devices that are designed to be worn anywhere around the body thereby enabling hands free operations. Wearable technology products have gained popularity over the past few years, with advancements in technology and growth in the trend of innovation. From healthcare to military & defense sector, this technology is prevalent due to ease of use, flexibility, and convenience. It also saves time, enables real-time data monitoring, and offers operational efficiency.

Fitness tracking, security profiling, and network monitoring are some of the major factors contributing towards the higher adoption of wearable technology. The wearable technology market is expected to reach a market value of $57,653 million by 2022 from $19,633 million in 2016, growing with a notable CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Wearable Technology Market:

Apple Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Adidas AG., Nike Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., and Motorola Solutions Inc.

Increase in healthcare awareness, portable and convenient usage of wearables, and entry of large smartphone manufacturers are expected to drive growth in the wearable technology industry. Demand for sophisticated devices with innovative features further supplements the market growth.

However, factors such as security concerns and high cost of manufacturing in the global wearable technology industry are likely to hamper the market growth. Moreover, due to increase in smartphone penetration, the demand for wearable technology is expected to grow at a faster rate. Furthermore, the introduction of smart shirts and smart rings, owing to rapid technological advancements are expected to supplement the growth of wearable technology market.

The global wearable technology market is segmented based on devices, product type, application, and geography. Based on devices the market is segmented into smart watches, smart glasses, activity trackers, smart clothing, and others. The smart watch market is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period and is likely to reach a market size of $17,883 million by 2022.

The “Wearable Technology Market Analysis to 2022” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Wearable Technology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Wearable Technology market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Wearable Technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Wearable Technology market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Wearable Technology Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

