The global protective & marine coatings market was valued at $18,437 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $31,047 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2023. Protective & marine coatings are applied on buildings and homes. Architectural coatings include a wide range of paints & coatings, such as varnishes, lacquers, power coatings, primers, inks, and several others. They are applied to protect the surfaces from abrasion, moisture, and other harmful substances that can cause damage, that vanishes of the surface.

In addition, they are known as heavy-duty or high-performance coatings, protective and marine coatings are applied on steel structures, steel bridges, off-shore oil rigs and equipment, chemical & petroleum plants, piping and other structures that require protection against corrosion and/or high resistance to wear & tear.

Some of the key players of Protective & Marine Coatings Market:

3M Co.,AkzoNobel N.V.,BASF SE,Hempel A/S,Kansai Paints Co., Ltd,Nippon Paints Co. Ltd.,PPG Industries, Inc.,The Sherwin-Williams Company,The Dow Chemical Company,Wacker Chemie AG.

The global protective & marine coatings market is driven by the increase in infrastructure & construction projects in emerging countries, rise in demand for high performance, and environmentally friendly nature of protective coatings. However, strict environmental regulations on production and usage of protective coatings are expected to restrict the market growth in the future.

The report segments global protective & marine coatings market based on resin type, end-use industry, and geography. The resin type, is classified into epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, alkyd, polyester, and others. Based on end-use industry, it is divided into marine, oil & gas, industrial, construction, energy & power, transportation, and others. Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The “Protective & Marine Coatings Market Analysis to 2023” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Protective & Marine Coatings industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Protective & Marine Coatings market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Protective & Marine Coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Protective & Marine Coatings market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Protective & Marine Coatings Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Protective & Marine Coatings Market Size

2.2 Protective & Marine Coatings Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Protective & Marine Coatings Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Protective & Marine Coatings Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Protective & Marine Coatings Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Protective & Marine Coatings Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Protective & Marine Coatings Sales by Product

4.2 Global Protective & Marine Coatings Revenue by Product

4.3 Protective & Marine Coatings Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Protective & Marine Coatings Breakdown Data by End User

