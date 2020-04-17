Software defined networking (SDN) is a technology that creates a global view of network to provide centralized, intelligence-based network control by separating the control logic from off-device computer resources. This technology has redefined the networking architecture by providing a flexible way to manage and control complex networks through efficient resource and data traffic management.

Communication providers are increasingly adopting SDN for improved agility and robustness, ease in network congestion, cost and time efficiency, flexibility in network infrastructure, automation of tasks, and rapid innovation. Varying network conditions and application demands encouraged industries, including BFSI, telecom, education, defense, and manufacturing among others, to implement this emerging networking technology. Complex network traffic patterns, increasing cloud computing services, need for mobility services and efficient infrastructure, and big data analytics are the major factors that drive the market growth.

Some of the key players of Software Defined Networking Market:

Dell Inc.,Hewlett-Packard Enterprise,International Business Machines Corporation,Cisco Systems, Inc.,Juniper Networks, Inc.,NEC Corporation,Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.,Big Switch Networks, Inc.,Extreme Networks, Inc.,VMware, Inc.

On the other hand, lack of standardization and awareness among enterprises is likely to limit its growth. The increasing adoption of cloud computing services and need for technological advancement are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market.

Leading players and their key business strategies are analyzed in the report to gain a competitive insight into the market. The key vendors of SDN market offer various solutions to manage and control the complexity of networking. In addition, acquisitions and partnerships are the strategies employed by key players to enhance their offerings and expand their customer base. For instance, in December 2014, Dell Inc. collaborated with Cumulus Networks to start Midokura, a software defined network start-up which provides network virtualization solution available for Dell’s hardware and the network operating system of Linux. In April 2015

The global Software Defined Networking market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Software Defined Networking market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Software Defined Networking Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

