Revenue Cycle Management can be defined as the management of all administrative and clinical functions that directly or indirectly contribute to the revenues through patient service to optimize overall profits. Revenue cycle management undergoes various processes such as patient registration, eligibility, and verification for insurance, medical coding, claims processing, and payments & AR management.

The process of RCM enables healthcare facilities to optimize revenues through claims processing. Primarily, there are four prominent elements of RCM that includes patients, healthcare provider, billing company, and insurance payers. The global revenue cycle management market was valued at $35,419 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $85,008 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Some of the key players of Revenue Cycle Management Market:

Cerner Corporation, Eclinicalworks, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, GE Healthcare, Experian PLC, Mckesson Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Athenahealth, Inc., and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

The growth of the RCM market is majorly driven by supportive growth through regulatory compliance, increasing healthcare spending, growing demand for cloud-based solutions, and increasing market for outsourced RCM solutions. In addition, growth in healthcare expenditure in emerging nations and technological advancements for workflow optimization fuel the demand for advanced healthcare systems, thereby driving the RCM market growth. However, factors such as high costs associated with RCM deployment and scarcity of trained professionals are expected to be the restraining factors for the RCM market growth during the forecast period.

The global revenue cycle management market is segmented based on type, component type, deployment mode, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into integrated and standalone RCM. Software and services are categorized into component types of revenue cycle management. The end user segment includes hospitals, physicians, and diagnostic & ambulatory care centers. The deployment mode segment is sub-segmented into cloud-based and on-premise deployment. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The “Revenue Cycle Management Market Analysis to 2023” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Revenue Cycle Management industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Revenue Cycle Management market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Revenue Cycle Management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Revenue Cycle Management market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Revenue Cycle Management Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Revenue Cycle Management Market Size

2.2 Revenue Cycle Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Revenue Cycle Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue Cycle Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Revenue Cycle Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Revenue Cycle Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Revenue Cycle Management Sales by Product

4.2 Global Revenue Cycle Management Revenue by Product

4.3 Revenue Cycle Management Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Revenue Cycle Management Breakdown Data by End User

