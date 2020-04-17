With demand for premium air filters never higher, American AirZone Inc. is answering the call now offering air filters up to MERV 13 standards at attractive price points.

The demand for high quality air standards free from contaminants is higher than ever. The good news is deeply experienced specialists in the area, Dallas, Texas-based American AirZone Inc., is pleased to announce the company is now selling high-quality air filters up to MERV 13 rating. The filters are designed for furnaces and have been proven to capture harmful contaminants including different kinds of allergens, bacteria and viruses. They are manufactured in the USA by GlasFloss, a well-respected brand in business since 1936.

“We understand that getting an air filter that can be trusted is a top priority for many rights now and in the future,” commented a spokesperson for American AirZone Inc. “We take this very seriously and are going above and beyond to meet these needs for our valued customers.”

According to the company, MERV 10 and 11 filters are also available. In total 54 filters sizes in 1” are offered, 42 sizes in 2” filters and nine sizes of in 4” filters. For better IAQ (Indoor Air Quality), the US EPA recommendations are to use at home MERV 13 filters and Home Air Purifiers with HEPA filters to eliminate 0.3-micron particulates, which are harmful to human health. The American AirZone carries 3M Filtrete Elite Air Purifiers with HEPA filters to meet the EPA recommendations in this critical time of COVID-19 situation.

In the near future American AirZone Inc. will also be distributing Excel Fine & HEPA Filters, which are made in Dubai, UAE, specifically for American Hospitals, Surgery Centers, Pharmaceutical companies, Clinics, Laboratories and Data Centers. More details will be available soon on the company’s website.

Free shipping is available with all orders within the continental United States.

Feedback for the company’s filters and service has been positive across the board.

Steven J., recently said in a five-star review, “Shipped in perfect condition and very fast! Highly recommended.”

For more information and to order be sure to visit https://www.americanairzone.com.

