COVID-19: Potential impact on IQF Fruits Market: Value Share, Supply Demand, Share and Value Chain 2019-2029

The latest study on the IQF Fruits market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current IQF Fruits market landscape. The thorough assessment of the IQF Fruits market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the IQF Fruits market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the IQF Fruits market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the IQF Fruits Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the IQF Fruits market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the IQF Fruits market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global IQF fruits market. Some of the major companies operating in the global IQF fruits market are Brecon Foods, Uren Food Group Ltd., Dirafrost Frozen Fruit Industry N.V., Inventure Foods, Inc., SunOpta Inc., Cal Pacific Specialty Foods, Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Rosemary & Thyme Limited, Milne Fruit Products Inc., Ravifruit (Kerry Group), Frutex Australia Pty Ltd., and Venus Processing and Packaging Limited (Sympli), among others.

IQF Fruits vendors are directed towards enhancing their sourcing process and technologies used. This is further supported by agreements with local participants across different regions. Also, companies are focused towards proliferating product portfolio in accordance with customers of varied applications.

Global IQF Fruits Market – By Fruit

Red Fruits and Berries Strawberries Blueberries Raspberries Cherries Cranberries Prunes Peaches Others Watermelons Pomegranates Grapegruit

Tropical Fruits Pineapples Mangoes Papayas

Citrus Fruits Oranges Lemons and Limes



Global IQF Fruits Market – By End Use

Food Industry Bakery and Confectionary Dairy Fruit-based Beverages Breakfast Cereals

Retail (Households)

HoReCa (Food Service Providers)

Global IQF Fruits Market – By Sales Channel

Direct Sales (Manufacturers)

Indirect Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Retail Stores Traditional Grocery Stores Online Retailers



Based on Fruit segmentation, the global IQF fruits market is segmented into Red Fruits and Berries, Tropical Fruits, and Citrus Fruits. Red Fruits and Berries is expected to dominate the IQF fruits market in terms of value and volume contribution throughout the period of forecast.

Based on End-use segmentation, the global IQF fruits market is segmented into Food Industry, Retail (Household), and HoReCa (Food Service Providers). Food Industry segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR in terms of both value and volume and is projected to hold highest share in the IQF fruits market.

Based on Sales Channel, the global IQF fruit market is segmented into Direct Sales, and Indirect Sales. The Indirect Sales segment is expected to lead the market in terms of both value and volume both, owing to the dominance of supermarkets. The domination and centralized purchasing of the leading superstores have improved their commercial power on the marketplace as well as in product requirement.

Region wise, the APAC is expected to register a whopping CAGR of more than 7% in terms of value and is projected to hold a healthy market share of more than 20% by the end of forecast period. In terms of market value share, Europe is expected to grasp more than 35% of the IQF fruit market, overtaking North America during the period of forecast.

COVID-19 Impact on IQF Fruits Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global IQF Fruits market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the IQF Fruits market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the IQF Fruits market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the IQF Fruits market? Which application of the IQF Fruits is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the IQF Fruits market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Crucial data that can be drawn from the IQF Fruits market report:

The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the IQF Fruits market

Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets

Current and future prospects of various applications of the IQF Fruits

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the IQF Fruits market

Impact of the various regulatory policies on the IQF Fruits market in different regions

