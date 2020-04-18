Coronavirus threat to global Pectin Market Estimated Forecast Analysis 2019-2030

The global Pectin market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Pectin market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

Increasing demand for packaged and convenience food and beverages is driving the growth of the beverages segment in the global pectin market to a significant extent. Pectin is used as an ingredient in various processed and convenience beverage products such as non-alcoholic drinks and ready-to-drink products. Demand for such beverages is increasing owing to busy lifestyle and changing eating patterns among consumers in the global market. The impact of these factors is high currently and is expected to remain high for the next few years.

Beverages segment in the MEA pectin market is projected to witness robust growth during the forecast period

Expansion of the beverages industry in North America is expected to contribute significantly to the increasing demand for pectin in the North America pectin market. Being a stabiliser, pectin has found wide usage in enhancing the pulp stability in juice based drinks. The beverages segment is expected to account for a revenue share of more than 10% in 2026 in the North America pectin market, registering a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Pectin is a high-value functional ingredient used as a gelling agent and stabiliser in beverages. Demand for pectin by beverage manufacturers for the stabilisation of low-pH dairy drinks, fermented beverages, fruit juices etc. is expected to gain significant traction over the forecast period in the North America pectin market. The beverages segment in the APEJ pectin market was estimated to be valued at more than US$ 10 Mn by 2016 end and is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

The MEA region has witnessed a strong transition from consumers switching towards healthier beverage options to support a healthy lifestyle. As a result, beverage manufacturers in the region are increasingly focussing on developing healthful drinks, while ensuring that all primary virtues of naturalness and hydration of beverages are maintained. This is anticipated to boost the demand for and consumption of pectin in the beverages industry in the MEA pectin market. The beverages segment in the MEA pectin market is anticipated to be valued at more than US$ 15 Mn by 2026 end, registering a CAGR of 6.5% in terms of value.

COVID-19 Impact on Pectin Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Pectin market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Pectin market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

