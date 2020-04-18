The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Releases New Report on the Global Structural Adhesives Market

The latest report on the Structural Adhesives market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Structural Adhesives market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Structural Adhesives market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Structural Adhesives market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Structural Adhesives market.

The report reveals that the Structural Adhesives market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Structural Adhesives market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Structural Adhesives market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Structural Adhesives market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

key market players in China and North America will enable both the regions to continue their dominance in the global structural adhesives market, in terms of revenue share. European market will also be a key region through 2028, as indicated by the report. While bolstering growth of automotive and construction sectors is expected to drive growth of North America and Europe, the flourishing electronics sector is likely to fuel growth of Chinese market. China is believed to continue its lead as the top choice among investors. Some of the key players such as Sika AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, and 3M Company have been concentrating on gaining an expanded value share through higher investment in China.

Emerging Economies Represent Lucrative Markets

While China and North America are currently observed to be accounting for significant market value shares in the global structural adhesives market, the report spots developing economies such as MEA, SEAP, and Latin America as the high-potential regional markets, estimated to open new doors of opportunities for manufacturers in upcoming years. MEA has been recognized as a high-growth low-volume region expected to host multiple opportunities during the forecast period.

Soaring demand for lightweight composites among automakers will play a crucial role in expanding volume sales of structural adhesives in next few years. Aerospace industry will also continue to put forth significant demand for lightweight composites, and eventually for structural adhesives. MEA, especially GCC countries, will reportedly register high sales owing to a widening application base in the transportation sector. GCC is likely to be a high-growth regional market within MEA, whereas Africa will witness relatively lower growth.

Manufacturers are currently switching to the development of bio-based structural adhesives, which is said to be an influencing trend in the industry. Moreover, development of low temperature-cured, water-based variants of structural adhesives is an increasingly adopted trend among manufacturers. The development involving low curing time is also trending among leading companies, leading to innovations and growing demand. Rapid popularity of electric vehicles will also seemingly contribute to structural adhesive sales through 2028.

Important Doubts Related to the Structural Adhesives Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Structural Adhesives market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Structural Adhesives market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Structural Adhesives market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Structural Adhesives market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Structural Adhesives market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Structural Adhesives market

