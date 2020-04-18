How Coronavirus is Impacting Electric Parking Brake Market Reflecting a CAGR of XX% During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2031

The presented market report on the global Electric Parking Brake market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Electric Parking Brake market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Electric Parking Brake market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Electric Parking Brake market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Electric Parking Brake market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Electric Parking Brake market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Electric Parking Brake Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Electric Parking Brake market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Electric Parking Brake market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Analysis by Region:

On the basis of region, the global electric parking brake market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan(APEJ) and MEA. Among these regions, the APEJ electric parking brake market is projected to exhibit relatively higher growth in the global electric parking brake market with a CAGR of over 9.0% during the forecast period. Revenue from the electric parking brake market in North America and Europe is expected to collectively account for more than 35% of the global electric parking brake market revenue in 2018. Key competitors in electric parking brake market are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Continental AG, DURA Automotive Systems, TBK Co., Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Küster Holding GmbH, Mando-Hella Electronics Corp., Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Wuhu Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co., Ltd.

Vendors in the Electric Parking Brake market are focusing on launching new products with advanced features and business expansion to gain a competitive edge in the market. In October 2017, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Brakes India launch new electric parking brake system for small cars in India. The all new electric parking brake system adds a host of functionality and sensors integrated into the entire braking system, alongside the standard park brake functionality.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Electric Parking Brake market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Electric Parking Brake Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Electric Parking Brake market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Electric Parking Brake market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Electric Parking Brake market

Important queries related to the Electric Parking Brake market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Electric Parking Brake market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Electric Parking Brake market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Electric Parking Brake ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

