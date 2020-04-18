Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2019-2036

In 2029, the Adoptive Cell Therapy market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Adoptive Cell Therapy market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Adoptive Cell Therapy market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Novartis

Juno

Kite

Adaptimmune

Fibrocell

Lineage Cell Therapeutics

BioTime

Vericel Corporation

Regeneus

Anhui Anke Biotechnology

Cellectis

NantKwest

SorrentoTherapeutics

Bellicum

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CAR-T

TCR-T

NK

TIL

Market segment by Application, split into

Lymphoma

Leukemia

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Research Methodology of Adoptive Cell Therapy Market Report

The global Adoptive Cell Therapy market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Adoptive Cell Therapy market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Adoptive Cell Therapy market.