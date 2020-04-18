The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Ethylene Market Pricing Analysis by 2027

Regional Assessment The regional assessment included in the report provides an in-depth understanding of the regional aspects of the Ethylene market. This section of the report provides a deep understanding of the various regulatory policies that are anticipated to influence the market scenario in each region. competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global ethylene market by segmenting it in terms of applications and end-users. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (Middle East & Africa). The report also covers demand for individual applications and end-user segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global ethylene market. Key players profiled in the report include Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), The Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corporation), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Total S.A., LyondellBasell Industries, National Petrochemical Company (NPC), INEOS Group AG and others. Market players are profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments.

The report provides the market size of ethylene for 2013 and forecast for the next six years. The global market size of ethylene is provided in terms of both volume as well as revenue. Market volume is defined in Mn Tons, while market revenue is in US$ Bn. Market numbers are estimated based on key application segments and end-user segments of ethylene. Market size and forecast for each major application and end-user is provided in terms of global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources and statistical data from government websites, trade associations and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, Plastemart magazine, TPE magazine, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoovers, Onesource, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen the secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report segments the global ethylene market as:

Ethylene Market: Application Analysis

Polyethylene

Ethylene oxide

Ethylene benzene

Ethylene dichloride

Others (including vinyl acetate and alpha olefins)

Ethylene Market: End-user Analysis

Packaging

Automotive

Construction

Agrochemical

Textile

Others (including soaps & detergents)

Ethylene Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

RoW (Middle East & Africa)

Key queries addressed in the report:

Key queries addressed in the report:

Which region is likely to gain market attractiveness over the forecast period? What are the various factors that are likely to accelerate the demand for the Ethylene in the upcoming years? What is the predicted volume and value of the Ethylene market by 2029? What are the growth prospects of the Ethylene market in region 1? What are the potential threats and limitstions that could hamper the growth of the Ethylene market?

