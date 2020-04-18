Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Lamella Clarifier Projected to be Resilient During 2019-2029

Lamella Clarifier Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Lamella Clarifier Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Lamella Clarifier Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Lamella Clarifier Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Lamella Clarifier market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Lamella Clarifier market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Population growth across the world increases the amount of waste generated. Increasing municipal waste owing to factors such as urbanisation and a rapidly growing population is expected to propel the demand for lamella clarifiers in the coming years. Governments are investing significant sums of money to ensure effective working of solid waste and wastewater treatment facilities. The prime focus is to rehabilitate the existing infrastructure and facilitate the development of new facilities with modern technology for treating waste without emission. Lamella clarifiers play a crucial role in wastewater and solid waste treatment facilities. The large effective settling area provided by the inclined plates enhances the operating efficiency of the lamella clarifier. The equipment is preferred for applications including filtration pre-treatment, backwash water treatment, primary and secondary setting and tertiary treatment.

Long operational life of lamella clarifier can be one of the hindrance in the market’s growth

The operational life of a lamella clarifier is significantly higher in comparison to traditional clarifiers. Lamella clarifiers may last for more than 30 years when treated with proper service and timely maintenance. Due to corrosion, wear and tear of the inclined plates, service reconditioning and replacement of plates is required to be done every three to four years. The inclined plates used in lamella clarifier are closely packed, which makes the process of cleaning and servicing a bit difficult. However, once a lamella clarifier is installed in a plant, there is no need to replace the whole equipment, which is a restraint for the growth of new sales of lamella clarifiers.

