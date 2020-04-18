The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement and Repair Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2032

The latest study on the Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement and Repair market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement and Repair market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement and Repair market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement and Repair market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement and Repair market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR)

By Surgical Approach

Transfemoral Approach

Transapical Approach

Transaortic Approach

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Medtronic, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Jude Medical, Inc.

JenaValve Technology

SYMETIS

Braile Biomedica

COVID-19 Impact on Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement and Repair Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement and Repair market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement and Repair market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

