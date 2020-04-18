The wireline service market was valued at US$ 104.8 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 157.20 million by 2027.

Wireline services usually refer to cabling technologies used for well-intervention in the oil and gas industry, well monitoring operations providing petro-physical data that are further helpful in managing process parameters. The tools inserted into logging, pipe recovery, and completion. These services require less labor and are very similar devices that consume less time for both wirelines and slicklines, work-over, and logging efforts. The wireline services applications include Wireline Interference, Wireline Monitoring, Wireline Completion, Recovery, and more. The wireline service market is driven by factors such as significant investments in development of oil & gas pipeline infrastructure in Nigeria and discoveries of new oil & gas reserves, but legal hurdles resulting in delay of oil & gas projects is anticipated to restrain the wireline service market growth during the forecast period. Despite of this, government initiatives for commercialization of oil & gas sector in Nigeria is anticipated to boost the wireline service market in the forecast period.

Market Insights

Discoveries of New Oil & Gas Reserves

The country is witnessing discoveries of new oil & gas. For instance, in 2019, the government discovered one billion of crude oil in the North-East part of Nigeria. Also, in September 2019, Nigerian-based Oando PLC discovered new gas reserves that amount to ~1 trillion cubic feet of gas as well as 60 million barrels of related condensate. Moreover, in 2018, Shell discovered ~1.5 trillion cubic feet of gas as well as 50 million barrels of associate condensate in Eastern Nigeria. Moreover, in 2019, Eni, an Italian-based Energy company, discovered gas and condensate find onshore Niger Delta. Such discoveries signify the untapped opportunity that can be offered in the near future, which will provide a boost to the wireline service market in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Nigeria Wireline Service Market

Covid-19 was first recognized in the China, where it led to an economic slowdown for the world’s largest energy consumer. This pandemic has forced numerous companies to halt or slowdown their physical operations, thus impacting production in the upstream sector. On the other hand, the downstream operations are focusing to upgrade their systems and pushing to work in a more flexible manner. Further, the coronavirus crisis is adding to the uncertainties which are faced by the oil industry, as it is forcing the companies to concentrate on new investments and business strategies. However, the impact of this pandemic on oil and gas industry is expected to be temporary. Thus, all these factors further expected to reduce the demand for wireline services, thereby impacting the growth of wireline service market in the current scenario.

Wireline Type Insights

Wireline service market by wireline type is segmented as slickline and electric line. Wireline is one of the approaches of deploying numerous down-hole tools into the wells. A cable on a reel on the surface is utilized to lower the tools to the wellbore. Wireline facilitates many downhole operations to be conducted cost effectively and efficiently under live well conditions. Further, improvements in production processes, maintenance and the increase in diameters has guaranteed augmented reliability and performance despite expanding well depths, pressures and temperatures in which the wireline has to operate under. Slickline type is expected to witness significant earnings in the coming years owing to its capability to provide cost savings coupled with the provision of a greater degree of control and safer operations.

Application Insights

The wireline service market on the basis of application is segmented as onshore and offshore. The amount of recoverable oil and natural gas across the globe is constantly expanding by adopting advanced drilling techniques in these two locations. With significant improvements and technology advancements in fracking continuing to influence the oil & gas industry, the onshore and offshore drilling activities have turned various locations around the world to become profitable by attracting numerous oil & gas operators to invest and conduct operations. The on-shore segment captured dominating share in the Nigeria wireline service market.

Service Type Insights

Based on service type, the Nigeria wireline service market is segmented into wireline logging, pipe recovery service, perforation service, production logging, and others. Owing to the large-scale application of wireline services products in the oil and gas industry, a large number of market players of Nigeria are focusing on the expansion of the production capacity. These investments in wireline services aim at the exploration of new wells, upgradation of existing wells, and development in new markets geographically.

Strategic Insights

Market initiative is a strategy basically adopted by the companies to expand their footprint across the world and meet the growing demand of their customers. The market players present in Nigeria wireline service market are mainly focusing towards development of advanced and efficient products. By signing partnership, contracts, joint ventures, funding, and inaugurating new offices across the world permit the company maintain its brand name.

Wireline service Market – By Wireline Type

Slickline

Electric Line

Wireline service Market – By Application

On-shore

Off-shore

Wireline service Market – By Service Type

Wireline Logging

Pipe Recovery Service

Perforation Service

Production Logging

Others

Company Profiles

Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.

NexTier Oilfield Services, Inc.

MB Petroleum Services LLC

Weatherford International plc

Geoplex

Wireline Engineering Limited

Baker Hughes Company

Schlumberger Limited

SGS SA

Superior Energy Services, Inc.

