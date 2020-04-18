The digital English language learningmarket was valued at US$ 1,678.6Mnin 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020to 2027 to reach US$5,974.6 Mn by 2027.

The digital revolution has transformed almost every aspect of society. The tremendous progress in the information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry has brought a paradigm shift in various business sectors including the education sector. Digitalization has had a far reaching impact on the education sector, where the power of technology has been harnessed to simplify learning processes by making them more interactive for the students. Conventionally, the English language learning solely depended upon the teaching skills of the human personnel deployed aligned for the task, and the abilities presented by the teacher to understand different capability levels of their students. ASIA PACIFIC encompasses India, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, Cambodia, The Philippines, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and the Rest of Asia Pacific countries. The region consists of countries, such as China, India, Singapore, and South Korea, among others, are enriched with educational levels. Governments in these countries are leveraging every possible method and model and investing significantly to improve English proficiency of people, with a major goal to increase the number of English-speaking individuals. According to the EF Education First English Proficiency Test, Asian countries hold the second position, after Europe, among non-native English-speaking individuals.

Impact of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Digital English Language Learning Market

The corona virus has affected education system, globally. This has led to the closures of many universities and schools. This has adversely impacted the operations of schools and colleges. In response to the closures of schools and universities due to COVID-19, UNESCO has recommended to use open educational application and online programs to teach remotely. This makes a huge opportunity for digital English language learning providers. As per the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), ~421 million children are affected owing to school closures, which are announced all over the world. Owing to this pandemic, the demand for digital learning has increased. For instance, as per the World Economic Forum, students in Hong Kong started to learn at home through digital apps. In China, ~120 million students got access to learning material through live television broadcasts.

Market Insights

Growing online English competitive examsis propelling the growth of thedigital English language learning market

In the current market scenario, an increasing trend among the Asian students to enroll themselves in universities located in the western countries for higher education including post-graduation. Majority of the candidates from Asian countries especially India and China enroll themselves for Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS), Graduate Record Examination (GRE), and Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC). The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS) are the tests conducted to asses a non-native candidate’s English fluency level. Pertaining to the fact that, these examinations and the universities and schools which accept these examination qualified students, require proper English speaking and writing skills. This factor compels the enrolling candidates to opt for English Language Training (ELT) institutes. The burgeoning demand for these competitive exams has led to the establishment of various English Language Training (ELT) institutions across the countries, which in turn has catalyzed the different methods of English learning techniques. Owing to the fact that, various schools, colleges and universities in India and China have adopted the digital learning technologies, and the trend of adoption of the same is consistently increasing. Various ELTs have also incorporated digital English language learning systems and technologies. This factor has impacted positively on the growth of digital English language learning market in recent years. Additionally, several schools and universities in India and China are also offering the English learning training courses for the students willing to appear for TOEFL and IELTS. The increasing number of candidates from Asian countries enrolling for competitive exams to qualify for education in western countries is driving the digital English language learning market in the Asia Pacific region.

Product Type Insights

Inproduct typesegment, cloudcaptured the largest share in the Asia Pacific digital English language learning market. Cloud based digital English language learning refers to online courses. Owing to the increasing penetration of internet in the Asia Pacific countries, the companies offering online study materials to enhance English learning capabilities are benefiting.

Business Type Insights

The Digital English language learningmarket, by business type, is segmentedintoB2B and B2C.The B2Bsegment captured dominating share in the ASIA PACIFIC digital English language learning market.

End-User Insights

The digital English language learningmarket, by end-user, is segmentedintoacademic andnon-academic. The commercial enterprisesegment captured dominating share in the ASIA PACIFIC Digital English Language Learning market.

Age Group Insights

The digital English language learningmarket, by age group, is segmentedintobelow 5 years, 6-11 years, 12-16 years, 17-30 years, above 30 years. The 17-30 yearssegment captured dominating share in the Asia Pacific digital English language learning market.

Strategic Insights

Few of the recent partnerships are listed below:

2019: ELSA, Corp. has partnered in Thailand with Southeast Asia Center (SEAC). SEAC presented the “ELSA 3-in-1” English training solution to 770 companies and 1310 schools in Thailand.

2018: Busuu announced a strategic partnership with Amazon and Google to provide an education bot for the companies’ respective intelligent personal assistant interfaces, Alexa and Google Assistant.

2018: Pearson announced a partnership with three new online schools, the announcement showcased Pearson’s commitment for K-12 education and digital learning.

Digital English Language Learning Market – By Product Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Digital English Language Learning Market – By Business Type

B2B

B2C

Digital English Language Learning Market – By End-User

Academic Kindergarten Primary Education (till Grade 6) Secondary Education (High School) Higher Education (above K-12)

Non-Academic

Digital English Language Learning Market – By Age Group

Below 5 Years

6-11 Years

12-16 Years

17-30 Years

Above 30 Years

Digital English Language LearningMarketby Country

South Korea

Japan

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Vietnam

Philippines

Cambodia

Hong Kong

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Companies Profiles

Babbel

Busuu Ltd.

Cambridge University Press

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc.

Duolingo

EF education first

ELSA, Corp

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Macmillan (Springer Nature)

McGraw-Hill Education, Inc.

Mondly

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

Oxford University Press

Pearson Plc

Rosetta Stone Inc.

Transparent Language

VIPKID

Voxy

Worddive Ltd

