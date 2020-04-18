Coronavirus’ business impact: DNA Molecular Weight Marker Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2068

Detailed Study on the Global DNA Molecular Weight Marker Market

DNA Molecular Weight Marker Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The following manufacturers are covered:

F Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies (U.S.)

Sigma-Aldrich (U.S.)

Affymetrix, Inc.(U.S.)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.)

Promega Corporation (U.S.)

New England Biolabs (U.S.)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Below 50 base-pair (bp)

50 bp to 100 bp

100 bp to 1 kilo base-pair (kb)

1 kb to 5 kb

Above 5 kb

Segment by Application

PCR

Sequencing

Northern Blotting

Southern Blotting

Molecular cloning

Others

