Mint is a perennial herb native to the Mediterranean but has also been cultivated in the USA, Great Britain, Italy, and Japan. The plant can be identified by its serrated leaves and flowers that range in color from light pink to mauve, growing in a conical shape. Mint essential oil is multi-purpose. The most active components of mint essential oil are menthone and menthol, which are known to reduce pain and to invigorate, energize, and prevent the growth of harmful bacteria. There are numerous applications for which mint essential oil can be used, including cosmetics, relaxing baths, aromatherapy, and as a cleaning agent around the house.

A factor which can be a restraint for Mint Essential Oils can be some companies do not collaborate with service providers or they don’t take advantage of digitization as they don’t have awareness for the same. Nevertheless, digitization in services is opting by an online company to know more exactly about consumer behavior plus it makes business policies flexible to adopt changes as per the market condition on which success and growth of an organization depend which will give more growth opportunities in coming years.

Mint Essential Oils market – key companies profiled

AOS Products Pvt., Ltd.

Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH

Foodchem International Corporation

Hindustan Mint & Agro Products

India Essential Oils

Reynaud & Fils (HRF)

Rocky Mountain Essential Oils

Sydney Essential Oil Co. (SEOC) Moksha Lifestyle Products

The Lebermuth Company, Inc.,

Vinayak Ingredients (India) Private Limited

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global Mint Essential Oils market. The growth of Mint Essential Oils market in this region is primarily attributed to the rising spending on nutrient-enriched functional foods as well as supplements. Moreover, the criticality of the Mint Essential Oils in infant food in APAC is unparalleled and therefore generates remarkable demand for Mint Essential Oils produces. Rising awareness related to the importance and health benefits of Mint Essential Oils among the consumers is the main driver for the growth of Mint Essential Oils market in the region. This would influence the Mint Essential Oils market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing spending power among the consumers is the major factor that provides a lucrative growth opportunity for the Mint Essential Oils market players.

