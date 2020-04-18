Global Enterprise IP management software market is expected to grow from US$ 4.12 billion in 2016 to US$ 16.51 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 16.90% between 2017 and 2025. Enterprise IP management software is an automation system for modern corporate that supports in the tracking of patents, trademarks, copyrights and IP. The software facilitates paperless work and is used by corporates that aims to frame an advanced IT infrastructure and system. This software enables the corporate’s IPR Departments, to perform periodic activities easily, efficiently, effectively and accurately. APAC is largest contributor of Enterprise IP management software, followed by North America and Europe, while Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to witness comparatively slow growth owing to lack of initiatives by the government to protect and encourage IPR.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current Enterprise IP Management Software Market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provides the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Some of The Important Players In Enterprise IP Management Software Market:

1. Anaqua

2. IPfolio

3. WebTMS

4. Cardinal IP

5. Patrix AB

6. FlexTrac

7. Lecorpio

8. CPA Global

9. Inteum

10. Gridlogics

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market. Enterprise IP Management Software Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

