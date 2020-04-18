Worldwide Digital PCR Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Digital PCR Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Digital PCR Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Digital PCR Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Digital PCR players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

PCR is polymerase chain reaction is in vitro amplification of any given DNA or RNA sample, while digital PCR is the quantitative PCR technique that provide reproducible way of measuring amount of DNA or RNA present in particular sample. The advantage of digital PCR has high tolerance to inhibitors and it distinguish expression of alleles, and measure the cancer genes. PCR has various application such as paternity testing, detection of hereditary disease, forensic science, and DNA cloning.

The digital PCR market is anticipated to grow due to factors such as increase in infectious disease, geriatric population, and technological advancement are some factors which are driving the market growth. Also the achievement of Human Genomic Project is main factor which drive the market growth. Increase in penetration of digital PCR in developing countries and genome based drug discovery are expected to offer opportunity for company to grow in market.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Thermo fisher scientific, Inc.

2. F. Hoffmann-la Roche ltd.

3. QIAGEN

4. Takara bio, Inc.

5. Agilent technologies, Inc.

6. Biomerieux SA

7. Abbott laboratories

8. Merck KGaA

9. Promega corporation

10. BD

The global digital PCR market is segmented on the basis of technology, component, and application, and end users. Based on technology, the market is segmented as droplet digital PCR (ddPCR), and BEAMing digital PCR. Based on component, the market is segmented as instruments, consumables and reagents, and software & services. On the basis of application, the global digital PCR market is segmented into clinical, research, and forensic. Based on end user, the market is segmented as hospitals and diagnostic centers, research laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, clinical research organization, and forensic laboratories.

The Digital PCR Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

