Pneumonia is infection that affects either one or both the lungs. This medical condition is caused by bacteria, fungi, or viruses. The alveoli sac are filled with fluids or pus which makes it difficult to breathe. It may be mild or severe as life threatening, it causes chest pain, lower body temperature then normal are some symptoms and signs of pneumonia. There are various antibiotics available to treat bacterial or viral pneumonia.

The global pneumonia testing market is expected to grow in upcoming years, factors driving the growth of market are advanced diagnostic testing for infections, increase in awareness of pneumonia, developments in point of care testing (POC) . Growing adaptation of molecular diagnostic and biomarkers which give effective result are anticipated to provide new opportunities to pneumonia testing market.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. Abbott.

3. F-Hoffmann la Roche Ltd.

4. Hologic Inc.

5. bioMerieux SA

6. BD

7. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

8. OpGen.

9. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

10. Quidel.

The global pneumonia testing market is segmented on the basis of method, technology, type, and end user. Based on method, the market is segmented as immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, and point of care (POC) testing. On the basis of technology, the global pneumonia testing market is segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence, western blot, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunohistochemistry (IHC), and others. Based on type, the market is segmented as analyzers, consumables. Based on end users, the market is segmented as hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, homecare, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global pneumonia testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The pneumonia testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting pneumonia testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the pneumonia testing market in these regions.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

