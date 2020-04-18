DNA diagnostic is a collection of technique which is used for analysis biological marker in the genome. A biological marker is an indicator help to measure same biological sate. They may show tissue normal or disease process in the body which will help to arrange healthcare plan for person. It can be measure in both blood and tissue.

The DNA diagnostic market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the key driving factors such as rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic and infection disease, raising global healthcare expenditure, increase adoption of personalized medicine, awareness related to DNA diagnostic and others. In addition, various players in the emerging market have strong pipeline product and high potential which are anticipated to create several growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

2. Sysmex Corporation

3. Abbott

4. Gene-probe Inc

5. Illumina, Inc

6. Thermo Fisher Scientific

7. Janssen Global Services, LLC

8. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

9. Novartis AG

10. Bio-Rad Laboratories

The global DNA diagnostic market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application, and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as instrument, reagents, software and services. On the basis of technology, the global DNA diagnostic market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction, in situ hybridization, microarrays, mass spectrometer, sequencing technology. On the basis of application the market is segmented into oncology, infectious disease testing, myogenic disorder diagnosis, clinical diagnosis confirmation, pre-implantation diagnosis and prenatal diagnosis. Based on the end user the market is classify into point of care, center laboratory or diagnostic center and self-testing.

The DNA Diagnostic Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market. Browse market data tables and in-depth TOC of the Global DNA Diagnostic Market (2019–2027)

