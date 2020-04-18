Fetal bovine serum is an essential feedstock in the cell based pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic and veterinary industries. Academic as well as research laboratories are highly dependent upon fetal bovine serum due to its safety and effectiveness in growth medium. It is commonly used in purposes such as, drug discovery, toxicity testing, and vaccine production.

The fetal bovine serum market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing applications of serum into the research. In addition, the rise in culture media consumption in developing countries is expected to offer opportunity for the market growth.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. HiMedia Laboratories

2. Merck KGaA

3. Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd

4. ATLANTA BIOLOGICALS

5. Tcs Biosciences Ltd.

6. PAN-Biotech

7. Biological Industries

8. Rocky Mountain Biologicals

9. Sera Scandia A/S

10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The global fetal bovine serum market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. On the basis of application, the market is classified as drug discovery, cell culture media, in vitro fertilization, human & animal vaccine production, diagnostics, and other applications. Based on basis of end user, the fetal bovine serum market is divided as research & academic institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and other end users.

Fetal Bovine Serum Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors. The Fetal Bovine Serum Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

