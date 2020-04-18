Learning how to have a better chance to survive the coronavirus has become more easy to access, thanks to the new “Corona Virus Survival Guide” from Randy Zlobec.

Finding accurate and useful information on the COVID-19 coronavirus all in one place can be quite difficult. It can also raise questions on who and what to believe. Just in time to shed light in this important area author Randy Zlobec has announced the release of the “Coronavirus Survival Guide” in ePub format, available now on Lulu Press. “The Coronavirus Survival Guide” tracks the history of what would become a pandemic, along with the known details of how it effects most people, what to look for, how best to avoid being exposed or to transmit the virus, and much more. All at an extremely low price, considering the amount of information delivered.

“I saw a need to respond to the coronavirus with a guide that can help normal people survive,” commented Zlobec. “It is better to be as prepared and as knowledgeable as possible. And my book can really help.”

Some highlights of the books topics include a look at what is the coronavirus and its common symptoms; changes being witnessed in the coronavirus as it is spreading across the world; how to best protect against the coronavirus and how it most easily spreads from person to person; ways to avoid the coronavirus when outside the home; the problem of fear and the coronavirus; vital things all should know about the coronavirus – that may not be so easy to find; the immune system and the coronavirus; and much more.

“The Coronavirus Survival Guide” by Randy Zlobec does not provide medical or legal advice. This book is for information purposes only.

To order be sure to visit http://www.lulu.com/shop/randy-zlobec/corona-virus-survival-guide/ebook/product-24486854.html.

Media Contact

Company Name: Corona Virus Survival Guide

Contact Person: Media Relations

Phone: 1-347-830-3640

Country: United States

Website: http://www.lulu.com/shop/randy-zlobec/corona-virus-survival-guide/ebook/product-24486854.html