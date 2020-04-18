According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Confocal Microscopes Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type and End User.’ The global confocal microscopes market is expected to reach US$ 1,248.86 Mn in 2027 from US$ 929.03 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global confocal microscopes market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global confocal microscopes market, based on the end user, was segmented as, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and academics & research institute. In 2018, academics & research institute held the largest share of the market, by end user. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The increase in funds in R&D activities for the industries and academia and government financing for research activities, these factors are anticipated to lead to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The List of Companies:

Epithelix Sàrl MATTEK LONZA InSphero Emulate, Inc. AlveoliX AG Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc PromoCell GmbH Merck KGaA Horizon Discovery Group plc

The market for confocal microscopes is expected to grow, owing to factors such as favorable government policies and funding’s for biological research and numerous application of confocal microscopy in bioimaging. In addition, developing techniques and focus of players in emerging countries is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The global confocal microscopes market by type was led by multi-photon microscopy segment. In 2018, the segment of held the largest market share in the confocal microscopes market, by type. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period as it combines advanced optical systems of laser scanning microscopy with extended wavelength multiphoton fluorescence excitation to provide high-resolution and three-dimensional images of specimens that have been tagged with fluorophores.

