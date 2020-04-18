The impact of the coronavirus on the CO2 EOR Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019–2026

The latest study on the CO2 EOR market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current CO2 EOR market landscape. The thorough assessment of the CO2 EOR market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the CO2 EOR market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the CO2 EOR market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the CO2 EOR Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the CO2 EOR market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the CO2 EOR market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

Major players or operators in the Permian Basin are involved in the development strategies such as acquisition in order to penetrate the market and expand the production capacities. Major operators involved in the production of oil from the Permian Basin CO2 EOR fields are Chevron Corporation, ConocoPhillips Co., ExxonMobil Corporation, Hess Corporation, Kinder Morgan, Inc., Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Permian Basin CO2 EOR Market: Revenue Analysis

For Favorable Market Conditions

For Unfavorable Market Conditions

Permian Basin CO2 EOR Market: Region Covered

Permian Basin, West Texas

Permian Basin CO2 EOR Market: CO Supply Analysis

CO2 Supply Status in the Permian Basin, West Texas in Terms of Volume

COVID-19 Impact on CO2 EOR Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global CO2 EOR market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the CO2 EOR market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

