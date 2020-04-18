The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Nociceptin Receptor Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2019–2060

Detailed Study on the Global Nociceptin Receptor Market

Nociceptin Receptor Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

End-use Industry Assessment

The following manufacturers are covered:

Blackthorn Therapeutics Inc

Fuso Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Grunenthal GmbH

Orexigen Therapeutics Inc

Serodus ASA

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

AT-403

BTRX-246040

Cebranopadol

GRT-6010

GRTTA-2210

Others

Segment by Application

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain

Drug Addiction

Major Depressive Disorder

Postherpetic Neuralgia

Others

