Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Insoluble Fiber Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2019-2027

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Insoluble Fiber market. Research report of this Insoluble Fiber market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

Analysts of Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, shares important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Insoluble Fiber market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The current trends, market drivers, strategic collaborations, and threats are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Insoluble Fiber market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

According to the report, the Insoluble Fiber market is poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% throughout the forecast period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Insoluble Fiber space, innovations with a rise in the number of research and development projects. Fact.MR excels in latest research techniques while curating the market study and gather data from credible and trusted primary and secondary sources.

Competitive Landscape: Notable Highlights

Nexira has entered into a partnership with Synthite to produce acacia gum at Synthite’s manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, southern India.

DowDuPont™ acquired FMC Corporation’s Health & Nutrition Business, except its Omega-3 business.

CP Kelco is planning to invest in the expansion of production capacity and building capabilities for its key products. The company is likely to increase capacities at its facilities in China and the US. CP Kelco also announced its plan to increase pectin production capacity by 15% at its facility in Denmark.

GPC launched agglomerated tapioca-based MALTRIN ® products with focus on supply in Europe and surrounding markets. Moreover, the company has also received Non-GMO Project Verification at its production facility in Washington, Indiana for corn syrup solids and maltodextrin.

The report offers detailed profiles of the leading players in the insoluble fiber market. The report conducts thorough research on market players including Ingredion Incorporated Chr. Hansen Holding A/, Unipektin Ingredients AG, NEXIRA, SunOpta, Inc., CP KELCO, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill Incorporated, Grain Processing Corporation, TIC GUMS INC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Frères, Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH Co. KG, Südzucker Ag, Barndad Nutrition, International Fiber Corporation, Emsland-Group, and others.

Fact.MR’s study offers incisive insights on the insoluble fiber market. A summary of the report is available upon request.

Insoluble Fiber Market to Remain Consolidated Among Top Players

According to the Fact.MR report, top players in the market are projected to account for 55% share in the insoluble fiber market. Majority of the top companies in the insoluble fiber market are well-established in Europe and North America.

These companies are focusing on strengthening their foothold in Asia Pacific on the backdrop of increasing health-conscious people driving demand for high-quality and inexpensive gluten-free and non-GMO alternatives. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cargill Incorporation, and RETTENMAIER &b SÖHNE GmbH Co. KG are some of the key players in the insoluble fiber market.

Rising Awareness Regarding Health Benefits of Dietary Fibers Fuelling Adopotion

A considerable shift in lifestyle and diet habits of people is driving demand for healthy foods and fiber-rich diets. Research on the benefits of fiber-rich diet on human health has had positive conclusions. According to the European Food Safety Authority, fiber rich food can improve weight management. Meanwhile, the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) projects that around 45% of bowel cancer can be prevented through proper diet and physical activity. Increasing research studies showing various health benefits of dietary fibers is driving demand for both soluble and insoluble fibers.

With increasing awareness regarding health benefits of fibers, food and beverage companies are developing new fiber-based food products to deliver multi-functionality to a variety of food applications. Increasing concern towards intestinal health is driving demand for insoluble fiber.

Diverticulitis and constipation are two most common disorders of colon in Europe and Americas. The effectiveness of dietary fibers in preventing and managing these disorders continues to fuel adoption among consumers. Regular intake of dietary fibers also offers other preventive health benefits; for instance, a study led by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that high-fiber intake, especially during young adulthood and adolescence, reduces the risk of breast cancer.

Fiber Fortified Food and Beverages Accelerating Demand for Insoluble Fiber

Changes in dietary guidelines and low-fiber intake have resulted in the need for a variety of options to meet the recommended level of daily fiber intake. The growing demand for fiber in diet is leading to new product development and reformulation of existing food and beverages products by food & beverage manufacturers.

Fiber-fortified food and beverages are gaining popularity as consumers are increasingly becoming aware of various health benefits for fiber-rich diet. Food and beverage manufacturers are also focusing on fiber fortified food products to meet changing consumer needs.

Regulatory bodies across various countries are focusing on reducing calories in baked foods. Brazil, UK, and Latin America have enacted laws or going to enact laws that have limit on calories in bakery products. To reduce the calories in formulations, replacing the part of fat in bakery products with fiber is becoming a popular choice among manufacturers. Moreover, insoluble fiber is likely to emerge preferred choice with more calorie reduction, which is 0 calories per gram.

Fibers and starches are able to mimic some functionalities of flour, fat, and sugar. They are considered an ideal solution for calorie reduction in bakery products. Beverages brands and manufacturers are focusing on producing fiber-fortified beverages with rising popularity of high-fiber diets.

Insoluble fibers are also finding increasing application in Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) treated beverages to improve nutritional profiles. Owing to the positive relationship between insoluble fiber characteristics and beverage consistency, insoluble fibers including wheat fiber, orange fiber, and oat fiber are used in UHT beverages on a large scale.

Favorable Initiatives and Recommendations Drive Adoption

According to the World Gastroenterology Organization, recommended dietary fiber intake varies across countries. Most of the guidelines usually recommend intake of >20g/day. However, actual dietary fiber intake is below recommended levels in many countries across the world.

Consumption of fiber intake in developing regions as well as developed nations including Europe and the US is far below the recommended level by regulatory bodies. This is resulting in long-term implications for public health including heart diseases, stroke, gastrointestinal disorders, increasing cases of type 2 diabetes, and obesity.

According to the current dietary guidelines for Americas, adult men require around 34 g of fiber, while adult women require around 28 g depending on their age. However, studies conducted by various institutions have found that most Americans are not getting enough dietary fiber. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has considered consumption of very little fiber as public health concern in the US.

Various survey data across countries have found that intake of fiber in diet do not reach daily recommended levels and very few countries provide guidance on the type of fiber that is preferable to achieve the daily recommended level of fiber. Despite recommendation of daily insoluble and soluble fiber by regulatory bodies in the US and EU, large population has failed to meet their daily fiber intake recommendations.

Both Europe and the US have implemented policies addressing fiber intake. Some of these policies include explicit indications on how to achieve daily recommended fiber intake.

Definition

There are two types of fibers, soluble fibers and insoluble fibers. Insoluble fiber cannot be absorbed or dissolved in water. It easily passes through the digestive system in its original form. Whole grains, wheat bran, seeds, cereals, and skins of vegetables and fruits are high in insoluble fibers. Insoluble fiber provide various health benefits such as reducing risk of diverticular diseases, cancer, constipation, and helps in weight loss. Scientific names of insoluble fibers are lignins, cellulose, and other hemicelluloses.

About the Report

The report by Fact.MR on insoluble fiber provides actionable and valuable insights on the market along with the forecast. The report on insoluble fiber also offers in-depth information on developments in the market, helping readers to understand overall growth of the insoluble fiber market.

The report also includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of the insoluble fiber market. It also helps to identify growth opportunities in the market across various regions. Key regions and countries in the insoluble fiber market are also provided in the report based on their share in the market.

Market Structure

Segment-wise analysis of the insoluble fiber market helps to identify growth opportunities in the market. The insoluble fiber market is segmented on the basis of type, source, and application. These segments are further divided into sub-segments to offer in-depth analysis of insoluble fiber market.

Based on the type, the insoluble fiber market is segmented into Cellulose, Chitin and Chitosan, Hemicellulose, Fiber/Bran, Lignin, Resistant Starch, and Other types. By source, the insoluble fiber market is segmented into Fruits (Exotic Fruits, Citrus Fruits, and Other Fruits), Vegetables, Legumes, Cereals & Grains, and Other Sources.

On the basis of application, the insoluble fiber market is segmented into Functional Food & Beverages, Pet Food & Feed, and Pharmaceutical & Dietary Supplements.

Research Methodology

Extensive research methodology is used to offer insights and provide information on the insoluble fiber market. Both primary and secondary research is used to provide historical data and forecast on the insoluble fiber market. Primary research includes interviews with industry experts, while secondary research includes study of the market using published data, verified and cross-checked with valid data sources.

