World coronavirus Dispatch: CF & CFRP Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019-2045

The following manufacturers are covered:

Toray Industries

TEIJIN FIBERS

SGL GROUP

FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION

HEXCEL CORPORATION

HYOSUNG

TENCATE

DOWAKSA

CYTEC INDUSTRIES INC.

TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.

GURIT HOLDINGS AG

PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES

SK CHEMICALS

Nippon Graphite Fibre Corporation

KEMROCK INDUSTRIES AND EXPORTS LTD.

PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL CORPORATION

BGF INDUSTRIES

HINDOOSTAN COMPOSITE SOLUTIONS

CROSBY COMPOSITES

SIGMATEX LIMITED

ROYAL DSM

ZHONGAO CARBON

HC COMPOSITE

AERON COMPOSITE PVT. LTD.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Polyacrylonitrile Carbon Fiber

Pitch Based Carbon Fiber

Rayon Carbon Fiber

Thermosetting CFRP

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Car

Ship

Medical

Other

