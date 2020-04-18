A factor which can be a restraint for Digital Language Learning can be some companies do not collaborate with service providers or they don’t take advantage of digitization as they don’t have awareness for the same. Nevertheless, digitization in services is opting by an online company to know more exactly about consumer behavior plus it makes business policies flexible to adopt changes as per the market condition on which success and growth of an organization depend which will give more growth opportunities in coming years.

Digital English language learning is witnessing the major demand from both academic and non-academic sectors in Asian countries. The currently increasing trend among Asian students to enroll themselves in universities in the western countries for higher education is creating a significant demand for language learning courses. Majority of the candidates from Asian countries, especially from India and China, enroll themselves for Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS), Graduate Record Examination (GRE), Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC), and other language-based courses and certifications.

TOEFL and IELTS are the tests conducted to assess a non-native candidate’s English fluency level, including proper English speaking and writing skills. This factor compels the enrolling candidates to opt for English Language Training (ELT) institutes. The burgeoning demand for these competitive exams has led to the establishment of various ELT institutions across these countries, which in turn has opened up avenues for different English learning methods. Moreover, in response to this, various schools, colleges, and universities in India and China have adopted digital learning technologies, and the trend of adoption of the same is consistently increasing.

Various ELTs have also incorporated digital English language learning systems and technologies. This factor has positively impacted the growth of the digital language learning market in recent years. Additionally, several schools and universities in India and China are also offering English learning courses for the students willing to appear for competitive exams. The increasing number of candidates from Asian countries enrolling for competitive exams to qualify for education in western countries is driving the digital language learning market.

