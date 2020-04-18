Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dicyclopentadiene market.

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) is a chemical compound which is a dimer of cyclopentadiene (CPD). Dicyclopentadiene products are obtained during the cracking process of high petroleum fractions. It is majorly used is in the manufacturing of resins.

DCPD is increasingly used in manufacturing poly-DCPD, that is used in manufacturing truck body, buses, tractors, and big containers. As the automotive industry is in high demand in APAC, the poly-DCPD market will witness high growth. Also, the presence of many manufacturers and their capacity expansion will also boost the growth in the DCPD market in APAC. The rising demand for bio-based EPDM is one of the key trends that will contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming years. The eco-friendly nature of the bio-based EPDM as it lowers greenhouse gas emission with lesser carbon footprint drives its popularity. The bio-based EPDM will witness stable growth in the coming years with the development of new grades and new applications. This will drive the growth of the DCPD market in the future.

The DCPD market is characterized by the presence of numerous vendors and is competitive. This market research report offers detailed information about the key areas the players currently focus on and the strategies they follow to sustain the markets competitive vendors.

In terms of geographical regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor of the DCPD market throughout the forecast period. The growth of the end-user industries such as construction and automotive will be a major factor driving the demand for DCPD in this region.

The global Dicyclopentadiene market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dicyclopentadiene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dicyclopentadiene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DowDuPont

Ningbo Jinhai Chenguang Chemical Corporation

NOVA Chemicals Corporation

Shandong Qilong Chemical

Sojitz Corporation

TEXMARK CHEMICALS

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

DCPD Resin Grade

DCPD UPR grade

DCPD High Purity

Segment by Application

Unsaturated polyester resin (UPR)

Hydrocarbon resins

EPDM elastomers

Poly-DCPD

