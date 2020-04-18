Antibiotics are powerful medicines that are used to fight against bacterial infections. Antibiotics are also known as antibacterials which include a range of powerful drugs and are used to treat diseases caused by bacteria. These are specifically used to treat infections caused by bacteria such as, Staph., Strep., or E. coli. and either kill the bacteria (bactericidal) or keep it from reproducing and growing (bacteriostatic). The antibiotics do not work against any viral infection. Some common infections treated with antibiotics are, conjunctivitis, skin or soft tissue infection, upper respiratory tract infection, bronchitis, streptococcal pharyngitis (strep throat) and among others.

The antibiotics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as, rise in the cases of infectious diseases and major investments in R&D activities by pharmaceutical companies. Moreover, increasing efforts undertaken by major companies for the development of advanced products will also support market growth and increased consumption of antibiotics in low & middle-income countries is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the antibiotics market.

Leading Antibiotics Market Players:

Abbott

Pfizer, Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals (t Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Antibiotics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Antibiotics with a focus on the global market trends. The report provides an overview of global Antibiotics Market with detailed market segmentation by components, end users and regions. Major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. Furthermore, the provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Antibiotics Market at global, regional and country level.

The Antibiotics Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and offers exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Antibiotics Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

