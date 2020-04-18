COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Global Breast Coil Market : Current Trends and Future Estimations to Elucidate Imminent Investment Pockets

In this report, the global Breast Coil market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has compromised many companies in the Breast Coil market over their production activities due to poor revenue flow in the market landscape. Comprehensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 has been mentioned in this research report. Companies in the Breast Coil market can better prepare for uncertainties and adopt diverse alternatives needed to survive in the competitive landscape post the lockdown period.

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its published market study, highlights the key factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Breast Coil market over the assessment period (20XX-20XX). The current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and drawbacks are thoroughly examined to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Breast Coil market is likely to take during the forecast period.

The major players profiled in this Breast Coil market report include:

key players are the some of the major trends in breast coil market.

The global breast coil market is segmented on basis of product type, end user and region:

Segmentation by Product Type Less Than 8 Channel 8 Channel 16 Channel Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Diagnosis Cancers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cancer Diagnostic Centers



Increasing prevalence of breast cancers and breast related disorders, technology advancement in imaging products and increasing use of breast imaging guided by MRI are the major factors which frequently boost the demand for breast coil market. According to breast cancer organization, about 40,920 women in the U.S. are expected to die in 2018. Death rates have been decreasing in 2018 compared to 1989. These decrease in death rate is due to the result of treatment advances, earlier detection through screening and increased awareness.

Regionally, the global breast coil market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market due to established healthcare infrastructures, adoption of new technologies and increasing prevalence rate of cancer. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) breast cancer is second most common cause of death in women in the U.S. and currently there are 3 million women suffering from breast cancer there. Europe also shows second highest growth in the breast coil market due increasing demand of technologically advanced products for breast imaging, government initiatives to reduce cancer burden. According to WHO, breast cancer is the most common in Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands and the UK with the highest rate of incidence and prevalence in this region. However, the breast coil market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast due to increasing healthcare expenditure and manufacturers focus on emerging economies. Government initiatives for regular screening for breast cancer will boost the breast coil market in Middle East & Africa.

Some of the players operating in the global breast coil market are Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Ltd., Toshiba Corporation and others. Companies are launching new breast coil to early detection of cancer and to increase breast imaging producers through MRI. Breast coil market key players are focusing on increasing their presence in emerging economies through acquisition, mergers, and partnership with distribution partners and companies.

According to the report, the Breast Coil market is anticipated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the considered assessment period owing to several crucial factors including growing investments in the Breast Coil space, rise in the number of research and development projects and suitable regulatory policies.

