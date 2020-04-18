The Report of Global Veterinary Imaging Market by The Insight Partners Covers The Information like Global Veterinary Imaging Market Growth, Prominent Players, Upcoming Trends, Business Analysis and chapter-wise Description.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global veterinary imaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The veterinary imaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Veterinary imaging is an emerging field in the veterinary medicine, that helps is diagnosing the problems in the animals. It helps in writing various reports by analyzing the results of diagnosis through the use of the software application. The imaging of the animals are non-invasive part of many medical examinations in animals which can be performed by the radiographs (x-rays), ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance (MR) and nuclear scintigraphy.

Key Companies Profile:

1.Esaote SpA

2. Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

3. Hitachi, Ltd.

4. Siemens AG

5. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

6. GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

7. Agfa-Gevaert N. V.

8. Excelsior Union Limited (Mindray Medical International Limited)

9. Onex Corporation (Carestream Health, Inc. )

10. VCAs Inc.

Market Segments:

The global veterinary imaging market is segmented on the basis of product and application and end user. Based on the product the market is classified as instruments, veterinary imaging reagents and veterinary software. Based on the application the market is segmented into orthopedic and traumatology, cardiology, oncology and others. On the basis of the end user the market is classified as hospitals and clinics and academics institutions.

The report analyzes factors affecting veterinary imaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the veterinary imaging market in these regions.

