Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Soybean Market to Generate Huge Revenue in Industry by 2031

By source, the soybean market is segmented into conventional & organic. The organic segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period on the backdrop of the rising consumer confidence towards organic food. On the basis of end-use, the soybean market can be segmented into food & beverages, personal care, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, animal feed & others. The animal feed segment is estimated to account for a significant revenue share of 75.1% in 2017 and is expected to register high growth rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, on the basis of end-product, the soybean market is segmented into Whole, protein, oil, meal, and others. The protein segment of the soybean market can be further sub-segmented into soy protein concentrates, isolates, and hydrolysates. Amongst these segments, the soybean meal segment is anticipated to occupy the largest market share of 72.9% in 2017.

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights soybean demand. It also provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the soybean ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global soybean market. This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the global soybean market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are soybean’s key players of the global soybean market. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the soybean space. Key players in the global soybean market includes Kerry Inc., Fuji Oil Group, House Foods Group Inc, The WhiteWave Foods Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., CHS Inc., Cargill Inc, The Scoular Company, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, and the like.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global soybean market.

