Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Telehealth Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2019-2032

The global Telehealth market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Telehealth market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Telehealth market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Telehealth market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Telehealth market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global telehealth market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players in this market are Teladoc, Inc., American Well, BioTelemetry, Inc., Medtronic, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., InTouch Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International, Inc., GE Healthcare, and AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

The global telehealth market has been segmented as below:

Global Telehealth Market Revenue, by Component Hardware Software Integrated Standalone Services Real-time Store & Forward Remote Monitoring Others



Global Telehealth Market Revenue, by Application Radiology Cardiology Urgent Care Remote ICU Psychiatry Dermatology Others



Global Telehealth Market, by End-user Payers Providers Patients Others



Global Telehealth Market Revenue, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Each market player encompassed in the Telehealth market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Telehealth market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Telehealth Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Telehealth market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Telehealth market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Why Choose Telehealth Market Report?