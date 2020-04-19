Coronavirus threat to global Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market : Trends and Future Applications

The global Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

market segmentation.

Chapter 14 – MEA Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

This chapter provides information about the growth of the therapeutic nuclear medicines market in the major countries of the MEA region, such as GCC Countries and South Africa, during the period 2018-2028.

Chapter 15 – Forecast Factors – Relevance and Impact

This chapter highlights the key factors taken into consideration which forecasting the market value of the global therapeutic nuclear medicines market. The impact of this forecast factor in different regions is also mentioned in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – Market Structure Analysis

This section explains the tier structure of the global therapeutic nuclear medicines market, which helps readers understand the percent share of the market based on the tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players in the therapeutic nuclear medicines market. This section also explains the company share analysis for the therapeutic nuclear medicines market, which helps readers understand the market share held by the key players of the therapeutic nuclear medicines market.

Chapter 17 – Competition Landscape

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading manufacturers in the therapeutic nuclear medicines market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, recent company developments and SWOT analysis. Some of the players featured in the therapeutic nuclear medicines market report are Bayer AG, Novartis AG, GE Healthcare, Curium Pharmaceuticals, Jubilant DraxImage, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ANSTO, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Eckert & Ziegler and International Isotopes Inc.

Chapter 18 – Global Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028, By Region

This chapter explains how the therapeutic nuclear medicines market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APECJ), China, Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 19 – Global Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028, By Radionuclide Type

Based on the treatment type, the therapeutic nuclear medicines market is segmented into Radium-223, Iodine-131, Leutitium-177, Yttrium-90, Samarium-153, Strontium-89, Rhenium-188+ Rhenium-186, Erbium-169, Phosphorus-32 and others. In this chapter, readers can find a detailed analysis of the therapeutic nuclear medicines market by different radionuclide types and their expected growth over the forecast period.

Chapter 20 – Global Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028, By Indication

Based on the indication, the therapeutic nuclear medicines market is segmented as prostate cancer, painful bone metastases, thyroid cancer, neuroblastoma, synovitis, non-Hodgkins lymphoma, hepatic metastases, brain tumour and others. This section helps readers understand the penetration of different indications in the therapeutic nuclear medicines market over the forecast period.

Chapter 21 – Global Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028, By Distribution Channel

Based on the distribution channel, the therapeutic nuclear medicines market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres and cancer research institutes. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on the distribution channel.

Chapter 22 – Global Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment, 2018-2028

This section explain the global market analysis and forecast for the therapeutic nuclear medicines market. It also highlights the incremental opportunity for the therapeutic nuclear medicines market along with the absolute dollar opportunity for every year between the forecast period of 2018-2028.

Chapter 23 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.

Chapter 24 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions and important qualitative information & quantitative information about the therapeutic nuclear medicines market.

Each market player encompassed in the Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

