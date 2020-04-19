World coronavirus Dispatch: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Insights Analysis 2019-2030

The latest study on the Plastic Caps and Closures market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Plastic Caps and Closures market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Plastic Caps and Closures market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Plastic Caps and Closures market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Plastic Caps and Closures market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Plastic Caps and Closures Market Evaluated in the Report:

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Plastic Caps and Closures market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Plastic Caps and Closures market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

increasing demand for such kind of products in the developing countries due to a rise in the disposable incomes of the middle class households in countries such as India, China, Brazil, etc. This increase in the disposable income leads to a higher consumer spending on convenience products. In addition, the demand for plastic caps and closures has also increased in other end-use industries such as the cosmetics and personal care industry.

The global plastic caps and closures market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 34,200 Mn in the year 2017 and is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 54,800 Mn at the end of the assessment period in the year 2027. The global plastic caps and closures market is anticipated to display a CAGR of 4.8% by value during 2017-2027.

Increasing consumption of ready-to-drink beverages in the APEJ region to contribute to market revenue growth

There is an increasing consumption of ready-to-drink beverages and carbonated soft drinks in the APEJ region. This is due to rising disposable incomes of the middle class households, which leads to more spending on convenience products. Also, in some countries where the penetration of carbonated soft drinks is already high, the trend is shifting from consuming soft drinks to ready-to-drink teas and coffees. On the other hand, consumers are becoming more health conscious and the demand for healthy beverages is on the rise and this is contributing to the healthy growth of the plastic caps and closures market in the APEJ region. In addition, various international beverage companies like Coca Cola, PepsiCo, etc. are shifting their focus from developed countries and concentrating on emerging economies such as India, Thailand, ASEAN, etc. to boost their sales in the APEJ region. This trend is predicted to increase their consumer base. The rapid increase in the ready-to-drink beverages market in the APEJ is likely to boost the growth of the global plastic caps and closures market.

Global Plastics Caps & Closures Market Analysis, by End Use

As per the assessment of Future Market Insights, the beverages segment in the end-use category was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 16,500 Mn in 2017 and is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 27,200 Mn in the year 2027 and in the process exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% during the assessment period 2017-2027. The food segment in the end-use category was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 5,100 Mn in 2017 and is likely to reach a figure of US$ 8,000 Mn in the year 2027 and exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% during the period of forecast.

COVID-19 Impact on Plastic Caps and Closures Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Plastic Caps and Closures market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Plastic Caps and Closures market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Plastic Caps and Closures market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Plastic Caps and Closures market? Which application of the Plastic Caps and Closures is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Plastic Caps and Closures market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Crucial data that can be drawn from the Plastic Caps and Closures market report:

The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Plastic Caps and Closures market

Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets

Current and future prospects of various applications of the Plastic Caps and Closures

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Plastic Caps and Closures market

Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Plastic Caps and Closures market in different regions

