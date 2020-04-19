Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cognitive Systems Spending Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019to 2026

The global Cognitive Systems Spending market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Cognitive Systems Spending market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Cognitive Systems Spending market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

North America expected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period in the banking segment

In terms of value, the banking segment was estimated to account for more than 20% value share by 2016 end and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period in North America. Banking segment is expected to witness comparatively high Y-o-Y growth rates ranging from 14.3% to 15.5% over 2016–2026. In Latin America, the banking segment is lagging behind while healthcare and education sectors are ahead and expect to exhibit a higher CAGR during the forecast period. In Western Europe, the banking sector is the second largest segment in terms of value after the manufacturing segment, which is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

IBM grabs more than 50% share in the global cognitive systems spending market

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) holds a market share in excess of 50% in the global cognitive systems spending market. The company is dominating the global market in banking along with hospital, manufacturing, and education cognitive systems. IBM Corporation aims to expand its presence in the Middle East and Africa having recently launched its offices in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Angola, Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal, and Tanzania in order to strengthen its business in these regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Cognitive Systems Spending market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

COVID-19 Impact on Cognitive Systems Spending Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Cognitive Systems Spending market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Cognitive Systems Spending market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

