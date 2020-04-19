Drilling Chemicals Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2019-2025

The global Drilling Chemicals market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Drilling Chemicals market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Drilling Chemicals market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Drilling Chemicals market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Drilling Chemicals market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Deep Drilling Chemicals (DDC)
Akzonobel
Albemarle
Baker Hughes
Basf
Clariant
The Dow Chemical Company
Halliburton
Lubrizol
Nalco Champion
Schlumberger
Solvay
Stepan Company
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Drilling Fluid
Completion Fluid
Grout
Segment by Application
Production Chemicals
Cementing
Workover and Completion
Other
Each market player encompassed in the Drilling Chemicals market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Drilling Chemicals market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
