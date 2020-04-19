World coronavirus Dispatch: Robotics Market By Production, Manufacturer, Revenue Analysis And Forecast To 2031

The latest study on the Robotics market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Robotics market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Robotics market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

Segments of the Robotics Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Robotics market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Robotics market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

Market Segmentation

The report on robotics market is segment on basis of various parameters such as types, application, components, and geography. The different types of robotics deployed in various industries includes mobile robotics, exoskeleton, and static robotics. Globally, the static robotics dominated the robotics market in 2016 and is estimated to retain its dominance in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period. The demand for mobile robotics is significantly increasing across the globe and due to this, the segment is anticipated to be the fastest expanding segment over the period from 2017 to 2025, both in terms of revenue and volume consumed. The market for robotics is segmented on basis of application as logistics, personal, last mile mobility, military, agriculture, construction/mining, medical, entertainment, research and others. The others segment includes automotive, aerospace, food processing among others. Among the application, the military segment dominated the market for robotics in 2016, due to wide variety of application in defense forces across the globe. The logistics segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The growth of robotics in logistics is attributed to the fact that, the global logistics sector growing rapidly and the need to deliver the products in a faster and efficient way, the sector is adopting robotics technology heavily. The components segment in the global robotics market includes sensors, control units, actuators, brake systems, vision systems and others. Based on geography, the market for robotics is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The significant contribution of China in terms of revenue and volume in the robotics market, led Asia Pacific to have the upper hand in 2016. North America is anticipated to expand at a faster rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Global Robotics Market: Competitive Analysis

On basis of strategic regions across the globe, the major manufacturers of robots are considered in this research. The major manufacturers includes iRobot Corporation, Barrette Technology LLC, Swisslog, John Deere, Fanuc Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Boeing, Seegrid Corporation, Google Inc., Lowe’s, Fanuc Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Amazon, , Clearpath Robotics Inc., Kuka AG, Bossa Nova Robotics, Savioke, Fetch Robotics, Aetheon Inc., Locus Robotics and Omron Adept Technologies among others.

The segments covered in the global robotics market are as follows:

Global Robotics Market, 2017-2025: By Type

Mobile Robotics

Exoskeleton

Static Robotics

Global Robotics Market, 2017 – 2025: By Application

Logistics

Personal

Last Mile Mobility

Military

Agriculture

Construction/Mining

Medical

Entertainment

Research

Others

Global Robotics Market, 2017 – 2025: By Component

Sensors

Control Units

Actuators

Brake Systems

Vision Systems

Others

Global Robotics Market, 2017 – 2025: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K Germany Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa U.A.E. Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



COVID-19 Impact on Robotics Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Robotics market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Robotics market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Robotics market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Robotics market? Which application of the Robotics is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Robotics market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Crucial data that can be drawn from the Robotics market report:

The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Robotics market

Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets

Current and future prospects of various applications of the Robotics

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Robotics market

Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Robotics market in different regions

