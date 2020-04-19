Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on DC-DC Converters Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2019-2023

The global DC-DC Converters market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this DC-DC Converters market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the DC-DC Converters market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the DC-DC Converters market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the DC-DC Converters market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Some of the key market participants in the global DC-DC converter market report include General Electric; FUJITSU; Infineon Technologies; Ericsson; Texas Instruments, Inc.; Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Vicor Corporation; ST Microelectronics and ON Semiconductor.
DC-DC Converter Market Key Segments
- By Product Type –
- Isolated DC-DC Converters
- Nonisolated DC-DC Converters
- By Input Voltage –
- 3V-14V
- 15V-35V
- 36V-75V
- >75V
- By Output Power –
- 0.25W-250W
- 250W-500W
- 500W-1000W
- >1000W
- By Industry –
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- IT & Telecommunication
- Aerospace & Defense
- Railways
- Energy & Power
- Others
DC-DC Converter Market Key Regions
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Western Europe
- SEA & Others of APAC
- India
- Australia and New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of SEA & APAC
- China
- Japan
- MEA
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- South Africa
- Northern Africa
- Rest of MEA
DC-DC Converter Market Key Companies
- General Electric
- FUJITSU
- Infineon Technologies
- Ericsson
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- Vicor Corporation
- ST Microelectronics
- ON Semiconductor
Each market player encompassed in the DC-DC Converters market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the DC-DC Converters market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on DC-DC Converters Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global DC-DC Converters market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the DC-DC Converters market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
