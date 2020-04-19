Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Silicones Market Movement-detailed Research Analysis 2019-2031

The latest study on the Silicones market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Silicones market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Silicones market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.
The report suggests that the Silicones market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Silicones market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.
Segments of the Silicones Market Evaluated in the Report:
The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Silicones market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Silicones market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.
Silicones Market, by Form
- Fluids
- Elastomers
- Resins
Silicones Market, by Application
- Rubber
- Coatings
- Emulsions
- Sealants
- Others (Greases, etc.)
Silicones Market, by End-user Industry
- Consumer Goods
- Construction & Architecture
- Transportation
- Energy
- Electrical & Electronics
- Paper
- Textiles
- Others (Health Care, etc.)
Silicones Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- In terms of volume, the elastomers segment is larger vis-à-vis fluids, as elastomers are used in a wider range of products. However, in terms of value, the fluids segment accounts for higher share than the elastomers segment, as the price of silicone fluids is higher than that of silicone elastomers.
- In terms of application, the rubber segment holds higher share vis-à-vis other segments. Emulsions is also a common application of silicones.
- Based on end-use industry, consumer goods constitutes major share of the silicones market. It is followed by construction & architecture and electrical & electronics.
- In terms of demand, transportation, medical, and personal care industries offer significant potential for silicones
- Fluctuation in supply and prices of raw materials is a major hindrance to the market
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period