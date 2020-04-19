Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Halal Products Market Volume Analysis by 2028

Halal Products Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Halal Products Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Halal Products Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Halal Products Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Halal Products market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Halal Products market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

The market for global halal products is segmented on the basis of product types into primary meat, processed food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care and others. In term of revenue, primary meat and processed food accounted for the major market share in 2015 and is expected to witness a major surge in its demand by the end of the forecast period. Pharmaceuticals held the second largest market share in 2015, but the market is expected to witness a drastic decline by the end of the forecast period.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa accounted for more than 85% of the total market in 2015 and they are expected to continue dominating the market throughout the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the field of halal products market include Nestle S.A., The Coca Cola Company, Kellogg’s Company, Krafts Food Group Inc., Unilever Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc and L’Oreal S.A. among others.

Global Halal Products Market: Scope of the Report

The report has been segmented by product type, and geography and it includes drivers, restraints and opportunities (DRO’s), halal certification, halal standards, market attractiveness by products of the global halal products market. The study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2016 to 2024. We have featured the current market scenario for the global halal products market market and identified future trends that will impact demand for hala products during the forecast period.

The global halal products market has been segmented into following types based on their product types including primary meat, processed food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care and other halal products.

The global halal products market can be segmented as follows;-

Global Halal Products Market, by Product Type Primary Meat Processed Food and Beverages Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics Personal Care Other Halal Products



Global Halal Products Market, by Geography North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe U.K. Germany France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Egypt Turkey Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of North America



