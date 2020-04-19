Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the TFT LCD Display market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on TFT LCD Display Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the TFT LCD Display market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global TFT LCD Display Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the TFT LCD Display market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the TFT LCD Display market.”

TFT LCD is a type of LCD that provides better optical properties such as picture contrast. TFT LCDs form the display panel for LCD TVs, desktop PCs, and mobile computing devices. An LCD panel is made up of a number of layers containing different components such as a polarizer, a color filter, and an LCD glass substrate. The LCD glass substrates used in display devices are very thin (0.3-0.7 mm).

The reduced thickness of LCD glass substrates is leading vendors to focus on manufacturing slimmer and lightweight devices. In the past, manufacturing thin LCD glass was expensive. However, currently slim TFT LCDs are easily available in the market, which enable the manufacture of thin LCD glass substrates. Corning introduced its EAGLE XG glass substrate, which excludes heavy metals such as barium, arsenic, halogen compounds, and antimony, making it eco-friendly and cost-efficient. The LCD module can also be reduced up to 10% by reducing the thickness.

LCDs have gained popularity in the market as they are more cost-effective than conventional CRT displays. Features such as their light weight, reduced panel width, ability to be mounted on walls, and low power consumption make them more user-friendly than conventional display systems. With the advent of flat panels, several new devices such as LCD TVs, LED-backlit LCD TVs, and OLED TVs have been introduced to the market. Among these display devices, LCD FPDs have the highest penetration rate, which is expected to foster market growth.

The global TFT LCD Display market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on TFT LCD Display volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall TFT LCD Display market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AU Optronics

Innolux

LG Display

Samsung Display

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Twisted Nematic (TN)

In-Plane Switching (IPS)

Advanced Fringe Field Switching (AFFS)

Multi-Domain Vertical Alignment (MVA)

Patterned Vertical Alignment (PVA)

Advanced Super View (ASV)

Plane Line Switching (PLS)

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Medical

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global TFT LCD Display Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580