Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Dietary Supplements Market 2019 By User Demand, Key Developers, Types, Current Trends, Revenue Generation, Growth Factors, Forecast Till 2026

The global Dietary Supplements market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Dietary Supplements market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Dietary Supplements market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Dietary Supplements market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
segmented as follows:
- By Application
- Weight loss
- Sports nutrition
- General wellbeing
- Immune and Digestive Health
- Bone and Joint Health
- Heart Health
- Others (beauty supplements, anti-allergy and eye health)
- By Ingredients
- Vitamins & Minerals
- Amino Acids
- Botanical Supplements
- Others (concentrate, metabolite, constituent, or extract)
- By Form
- Soft gel/Pills
- Confectionery Products
- Gummies
- Chews
- Others (lollipops, hard-boiled candies)
- Pharmaceutical Products
- Chewable Pills and Pills
- Gel Caps
- Confectionery Products
- Powder
- Liquid
- Soft gel/Pills
- By End Use
- Men
- Women
- Senior Citizens
- Others (kids and toddlers)
- By Distribution Channel
- Pharmacies/Drugstores
- Health & Beauty Stores
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Internet
- Direct Selling
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Western Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- U.K.
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Herbalife International
- BASF SE
- E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY
- Glanbia Plc
- Royal DSM N.V.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Amway Enterprises
- NBTY Inc.
- Bayer AG
- GlaxoSmithKline Limited
Each market player encompassed in the Dietary Supplements market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Dietary Supplements market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Dietary Supplements Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Dietary Supplements market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Dietary Supplements market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
